Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama are dropping their lawsuits against each other.
In a filing Wednesday, both sides asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice. Judge Rick Schreiner signed an order granting that request Thursday.
Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, a Dunbar lawmaker, in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.
She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.
The first hearing in the case was held in June. Schreiner considered five motions but only made decisions on two of them.
People are also reading…
Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”
Schreiner overruled that motion, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing.
Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed.
However, Schreiner quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.
Herbster’s team filed their amended complaint on July 28, but Slama’s lawyers requested an extension to answer the complaint.
A second hearing in the case was postponed multiple times and had been scheduled for later this month.
The order dismissing the suits with prejudice means the parties cannot refile the same claim again in that court.
An attorney for Slama noted in an email to The World-Herald that the parties had dismissed their litigation and "will make no further statement on the matter." An attorney for Herbster did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday morning.
Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022
Keep informed on all the major races in the November general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide.
Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.
The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.
Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.
Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.
Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.
Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.
Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.
Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.
Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board.
Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.
Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running.
Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.
There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.
Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.
Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.
Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall.
There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.
Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.
Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.
Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.
Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.
Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.