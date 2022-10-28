Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama are dropping their lawsuits against each other.

In a filing Wednesday, both sides asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice. Judge Rick Schreiner signed an order granting that request Thursday.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, a Dunbar lawmaker, in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.

She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.

The first hearing in the case was held in June. Schreiner considered five motions but only made decisions on two of them.

Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

Schreiner overruled that motion, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing.

Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed.

However, Schreiner quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.

Herbster’s team filed their amended complaint on July 28, but Slama’s lawyers requested an extension to answer the complaint.

A second hearing in the case was postponed multiple times and had been scheduled for later this month.

The order dismissing the suits with prejudice means the parties cannot refile the same claim again in that court.