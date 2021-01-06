Charles Herbster, who may run for Nebraska governor, was at Trump rally before Capitol violence

“It’s remarkable that somebody who’s running for governor is funding and helping support the insurrection,” Kleeb said of Herbster.

Herbster defended Trump’s “great track record of accomplishments in office” and condemned the violence.

“I encourage all to join me in prayer for our country and for those injured,” Herbster said.

Ricketts and other Nebraska Republicans also have condemned the pro-Trump violence at the Capitol.

Trump’s legal team and supporters have filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging election problems. Judges have criticized the cases for a lack of credible evidence; Trump's former attorney general has said there was no proof of widespread fraud that would have affected the outcome.

Herbster attended the rally where Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol, but said he left the area to fly home before the riot. He said he agrees with Trump that Congress should listen to the millions of Americans who have questions about election integrity.

“It should be our duty to explore those election irregularities, no matter how big or small,” Herbster said.