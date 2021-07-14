 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out Nebraska's candidates for the 2022 elections
0 comments

Check out Nebraska's candidates for the 2022 elections

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the list of Nebraska candidates running for the U.S. House and governor in 2022. 

The graphic below includes those who have officially announced their candidacy for either the gubernatorial race or the U.S. House races for Districts 1,2 and 3 in Nebraska. 

Use the buttons at the top to cycle through the different races and see who has officially declared their candidacy.

Click on "READ MORE" for each of the candidates to view World-Herald articles on their official announcements. 

Check back for more information on the candidates as announcements are made.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert