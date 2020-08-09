You have permission to edit this article.
Check out the poems from State Sen. Chambers' Ernie Grams
Loom

An Ernie Gram featuring an illustration given to State Sen. Ernie Chambers by a supporter.

Omaha State Sen. Ernie Chambers often includes poems in his Ernie Grams, photocopied missives regularly distributed to legislative colleagues and others. Some poems are brief, some fill multiple pages; some are light-hearted, some more serious in tone and tenor. Below are a few examples; the underlining is Chambers'.

* * *

DEFINITION: “Ricketts’ Crickets”

Senators who, for Ricketts are made for,

Belong to him, being bought and paid for.

To Crickets, cash he does disburse

Because he holds the strings to the Purse.

Ernie Gram

An Ernie Gram with a drawing and poem by State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha.

* * *

THE REVOLVING CIRCLE OF HISTORY

“You shall be the death of me!”

The Teacher told the little Boy;

“You’ve not done your History;

“Just once, I wish you’d bring me joy

“By doing your Assignment

“As the other Students do.

“Since I have you on Consignment,

“I am forced to deal with you.

“Yesterday I emphasized

“How necessary is this work,

“Thinking every Student realized

“How bad it is to shirk.

“But no word can you repeat

”Of History, you naughty Elf!”

“There’s no need!” (His tone was sweet.)

“For History does repeat itself!”

* * *

In the Realm of Legislating, one encounters various “schools.”

Herewith, I disclose my Methodology for “Working the Rules”:

Sometimes a pittance

Of Passive Resistence

Known as insistence,

Goes the distance.

