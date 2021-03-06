Cherry County Republicans call for resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse

The Cherry County Republican Party became the latest arm of the Nebraska GOP to to rebuke Sen. Ben Sasse when it voted to censure him.

Many Nebraska Republicans have been angry with Sasse because of his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Several county parties, including those in Sarpy, Hitchcock, Lincoln and Scotts Bluff Counties, have also chastised Sasse for dismissing allegations of fraud in November’s presidential election.

Other Republicans have continued to voice their support of the senator, something that Sasse's team noted in its response to the Cherry County vote.

“We will repeat what we’ve said to months of county censures: Nebraskans like that Ben’s never been a finger-in-the-wind politician and they respect the fact that he always shoots straight about being an independent conservative — that’s why they just re-elected him to a six-year term with the largest vote in Nebraska history, including winning all 93 counties overwhelmingly again and winning Cherry County with 80 percent,” a Sasse spokesman said Sunday in an email.