Cherry County Republicans call for resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse

The Cherry County Republican Party became the latest arm of the Nebraska GOP to to rebuke Sen. Ben Sasse when it voted to censure him.
Many Nebraska Republicans have been angry with Sasse because of his vote to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Several county parties, including those in Sarpy, Hitchcock, Lincoln and Scotts Bluff Counties, have also chastised Sasse for dismissing allegations of fraud in November’s presidential election.
Other Republicans have continued to voice their support of the senator, something that Sasse's team noted in its response to the Cherry County vote.
“We will repeat what we’ve said to months of county censures: Nebraskans like that Ben’s never been a finger-in-the-wind politician and they respect the fact that he always shoots straight about being an independent conservative — that’s why they just re-elected him to a six-year term with the largest vote in Nebraska history, including winning all 93 counties overwhelmingly again and winning Cherry County with 80 percent,” a Sasse spokesman said Sunday in an email.
In a letter sent Thursday to Sasse, the Cherry County GOP demanded the senator's immediate resignation. The political body said it had voted "no confidence in Ben Sasse and officially voted to censure him after flagrant disrespect shown to the People of the State of Nebraska and Violation of his oath of office."
"Whereas, the decision comes after Sasse’s actions and statements of late, espousing Democratic Party Line rhetoric. Sasse’s disrespect of Cherry County Voters and the State of Nebraska must cease. He has also chosen not to return phone calls, emails or any other communications with his constituents.
"Whereas, Sasse through his statements and actions has dismissed the legitimate concerns of the Nebraska Secretary of State, the Nebraska Attorney General, and a large majority of Republican voters as well as projecting an attitude of disregard for Nebraskan voter’s abilities of discernment and independent judgement. The success and continuation of our representative democracy requires that legitimate concerns about elections be properly investigated and any or all improprieties purged.”
Andrew Ward, who chaired the meeting of Cherry County Republicans, said Sunday that the senator "appears to be more interested in making a living off Nebraskans, than a life for Nebraskans."
"There have been no negative comments connected with the news release of The Cherry County Republican Party demanding Sen. Sasse’s resignation, in fact many people have expressed their thanks," Ward said in an email. "In addition, the vote of no confidence is as direct as it appears. The Cherry County Republican Party has no confidence in Sen. Sasse’s ability to represent The Cherry County Republican Party."
Sasse has defended his statements about the election as truthful, including his belief that Trump bears some responsibility for the Capitol mob because he repeated the lie that he won the election. In a letter to his constituents, Sasse noted that former Attorney General Bill Barr was blunt on the subject: “We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
The call for Sasse's immediate resignation goes far beyond the action of the Nebraska Republican Party, which stopped short of censure. The GOP’s State Central Committee passed a resolution attacking Sasse’s work as a senator, including his legislative record and his choice to leave the Agriculture Committee.
Republicans in Douglas County fell three votes short of censuring Sasse for his criticisms and votes against Trump. The effort failed because of a technicality when a handful of the party’s central committee members left a meeting early.
Cherry County is in northwest Nebraska and has a population of 5,713, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The county seat is Valentine.