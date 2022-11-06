Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends

LINCOLN — Nebraska ended a contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases over the Kansas-based contractor’s continuing failure to meet state caseload limits, among other problems.

But 10 months after the state started taking back responsibility for the care of abused and neglected children, the situation has worsened in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, according to state records and reports from current and former workers.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services figures show that barely one in three Omaha-area child welfare workers handling ongoing cases in September had caseloads at or below the limits set in state law, while more than 80% of those in most other areas of the state complied with the limits.

Workers report regularly being assigned more than 30 cases, with some handing caseloads as high as 38 or 39. The state limit is 17.

State accounting records show that overtime for child welfare workers in the two-county service area shot up more than 90% since the beginning of the year, when cases started being transferred to HHS. For September, overtime costs equaled 7.4% of salary costs in the area.

“We are 100 times worse than a year ago,” claimed one veteran child welfare worker, who asked not to be identified because that person still works for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Two workers who quit in recent months said rising caseloads are adding to the pressures of an already stressful job and forcing case managers to work more overtime. They said workers can do little more than the bare minimum for children and families and they saw no relief coming.

“At the end it was just seeing kids and doing court reports,” said one, who left the job in June. That worker remains in the social services field and asked not to be identified. “It’s not livable.”

“I wanted to stay and I wanted to make it work because this is what I’m passionate about,” said the other, who lasted until October and similarly asked not to be identified. “It’s a disservice to people who are receiving these services.”

All three previously worked for St. Francis Ministries of Wichita, Kansas. The nonprofit held the contract to oversee Omaha-area child welfare cases through June 30, but all cases had been transferred to HHS management by the end of March.

Almost all St. Francis case managers transferred with the cases they had been working on. But those workers found their caseloads increasing soon after making the switch.

For the last three months of 2021, the state had not assigned new cases to St. Francis, in an effort to help the agency catch up on its existing ones. Workers from other areas of the state helped with some of those new cases and some, according to the three workers, were delayed in the investigation stage.

Now, the newly hired state workers had responsibility for both new and transferred cases. The rising caseloads set off a cycle of worker turnover, which has pushed up caseloads for those remaining.

Keeping caseloads at manageable levels is critical for the success of child welfare because it allows workers time to focus on the needs of the children and families they are working with. High caseloads can mean children and parents don’t get seen, services don’t get arranged, court reports don’t get written well and more.

Turnover in case managers means disruption and delays for children and families, as the new workers try to learn about the history of their cases. Changes in case managers decrease the chances that families can be successfully reunited in timely fashion.

In the Omaha area, more than 54% of children in foster care have had five or more caseworkers since entering foster care.

In its annual report, released in September, the Foster Care Review Office drew attention to the problems, saying HHS must address turnover in the Omaha area and bring down caseloads. The report noted that only 36% of case managers in July met state standards.

“This must change. High caseloads lead to turnover, documentation gaps, and delays in permanency, which negatively impact children and families,” the report said.

HHS officials did not respond to questions for this story in time for deadline.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the Health and Human Services Committee chairman, said Stephanie Beasley, children and family services director for HHS, briefed the committee on child welfare issues in late October.

He said she talked about the staffing shortfalls in the Omaha metro area and told committee members that HHS is concentrating on recruitment and retention efforts and has formed a stakeholder working group to address these challenges.

“The department assured me in the committee briefing that it is addressing this issue head on and continues to work to provide stability to the workforce and especially stability for the children and families served,” he said. “We will continue to pay close attention.”

At a September press conference, Gov. Pete Ricketts also acknowledged the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of cases. He said St. Francis had done a poor job hiring and keeping case managers, a problem that continued when the state took over.

“We started behind the eight-ball with getting case managers,” he said, adding that Nebraska’s historic low unemployment rates also hampered efforts to bring on more workers.

Ricketts credited a 20% pay bump that his administration agreed to last year with helping recruit new workers and cut turnover among workers.

At that press conference, Alger Studstill, deputy children and family services director, said the state hired 105 new child welfare specialists between March and July. That was in addition to the 205 or so workers who made the switch from St. Francis to the state in the first months of the year.

The new hires can’t provide immediate relief. They are supposed to complete 14 weeks of training before they can take cases. They start out taking only a few cases, then work their way up to a full load.

But the current and former workers said the situation is worse than officials portray. They said many former St. Francis workers have left by now and questioned how many new hires are completing their training, once they see the workloads other case managers carry.

They also noted that trainees with partial caseloads are counted as meeting state caseload standards, which makes the caseload reports appear better than the actual situation.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who pushed for a legislative investigation of the St. Francis contract, said Nebraska “clearly needs” to increase wages further to be competitive for child welfare workers in the Omaha area.

Justin Hubly, executive director for the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, the union representing child welfare workers, also said the raises made last year have not provided the relief needed. He said caseloads and the need to attract more child welfare workers in the Omaha area are issues that union leaders are addressing as they negotiate the next two-year contract.

The current and former workers, meanwhile, are speaking out in hopes that officials will do more to improve the situation.

“At the end of the day, the families and the children need to be taken care of,” the veteran worker said.