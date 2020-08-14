Chuck Hagel will be among Republicans speaking at Democratic convention

“I’ve worked with him and known him closely for over 20 years,” Hagel said. “I know what he’s about. I know the kind of human being he is. I know the honesty he brings, the competency he brings.”

This isn’t the first time Hagel has crossed the aisle to support a Democrat for office. He backed another one-time Senate colleague, Nebraska Democrat Bob Kerrey, in his 2012 Senate campaign against Republican Deb Fischer.

Top GOP officials at the time downplayed the impact of Hagel’s endorsement by noting that he had alienated many Republicans with his sharp criticism of President George W. Bush’s handling of the Iraq War and pointed questioning of Sarah Palin’s fitness to be the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee. Fischer went on to win that Senate race by a double-digit margin.

Trump campaign officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hagel’s backing of Biden, but Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton questioned its effect.

“I am not sure a single individual will be persuaded one way or another by this endorsement,” he said. “Secretary Hagel is an ex-Obama administration official who has been out step with the party for the better part of a decade, and Republicans do not look to him for cues.”