City and state make arguments in fight over Omaha mask mandate

An injunction is an "extraordinary remedy" that should only be used where there is "actual or substantial injury," the city's brief said.

In its brief, the state maintains that "irreparable harm is occurring each day." It says a citizen has a right to avoid being threatened with criminal penalties and imprisonment and "be free from unlawfully imposed health mandates."

Under Huse's order, masks are required for people over the age of 5 in indoor public venues such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.

Huse has said the measure might last four weeks. If so, the city will be nearly halfway through the mandate by the time of Monday's hearing.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has said she opposes the mandate and noted that Omaha's earlier mask requirement was instituted before vaccines were available. However, she has said the health director has the authority to issue a mandate under the city code.

