City and state make arguments in fight over Omaha mask mandate

In legal briefs filed this week, the City of Omaha and the State of Nebraska laid out their arguments over whether there is an urgent need to immediately block the city's mask mandate.
The state is calling for the temporary injunction, and the city is fighting it.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a temporary mandate on on Jan. 11. She did so in what she and Omaha officials have described as her role as the city's health director.
The mandate only applies within Omaha's city limits.
Huse cited an “astronomical spike" in COVID-19 cases at a time when hospitals and health care workers were already strained.
COVID cases are at record levels in the Omaha metro area. Some 410 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha metro area Tuesday, one of the highest tallies of the pandemic.
Statewide, hospital officials on Monday described this "as one of the darkest times of the pandemic."
Nebraska officials, at the direction of Gov. Pete Ricketts, have asked the courts to block Omaha's mandate, saying that Huse exceeded her authority and the mandate would cause "irreparable harm."
A hearing on the state's request for a temporary injunction is set for Monday at 10 a.m. before Douglas County District Court Judge Shelly Stratman.
In its court filing, the state says Huse lacks the authority to function as the city health director because the city abolished its health department in 1956. Only the City Council can enact a ban, the state said, which the council did in August 2020. The council's mask mandate has since expired.
The state also says Huse knew she needed the state's permission to issue a mask mandate because she previously sought permission and was denied.
Omaha's filing cites its ordinance on pandemics that gives the health director the authority to take whatever steps the director deems effective to limit the spread of disease.
The city also says the state hasn't established a case for the temporary injunction.
An injunction is an "extraordinary remedy" that should only be used where there is "actual or substantial injury," the city's brief said.
In its brief, the state maintains that "irreparable harm is occurring each day." It says a citizen has a right to avoid being threatened with criminal penalties and imprisonment and "be free from unlawfully imposed health mandates."
Under Huse's order, masks are required for people over the age of 5 in indoor public venues such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Huse has said the measure might last four weeks. If so, the city will be nearly halfway through the mandate by the time of Monday's hearing.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has said she opposes the mandate and noted that Omaha's earlier mask requirement was instituted before vaccines were available. However, she has said the health director has the authority to issue a mandate under the city code.