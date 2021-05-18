Clash over teacher use of physical intervention kills program to train on alternatives

But there will be no money for the behavioral awareness and intervention training, which would cover factors affecting student behavior, positive behavior support and proactive teaching strategies, and verbal intervention and de-escalation techniques. Nor will there be money for training about mental health needs of students and some other new programs.

LB 529 fell victim to a battle between opponents and proponents of an amendment that would protect teachers against professional and administrative discipline for using physical intervention with students and give teachers the power to have students removed from class.

Opponents, who dubbed the amendment the “hit the kids” bill, used procedural motions to prevent it from being debated and potentially added to the lottery funds measure. Proponents responded by refusing to support LB 529 without their amendment.

Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha argued that the latest version of the amendment did not resolve the problems that sank the idea before. It would allow practices that affect students with disabilities and students of color disproportionately and let teachers lay hands on children without sufficient safeguards.

“There is no compromise when it comes to the school restraint bill,” she said.