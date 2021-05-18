Clash over teacher use of physical intervention kills program to train on alternatives

LINCOLN — Neither side blinked Tuesday when Nebraska lawmakers played a game of political chicken over a proposal to let teachers and other school staff deal physically with violent and disruptive students.
The resulting collision killed plans to train teachers about other, nonviolent ways to address behavior problems in students.
It also killed programs to train school staff to recognize mental health crises among students and to provide college scholarships for youths who spend time in the state’s juvenile offender institutions.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who chairs the Education Committee, pleaded with colleagues to back those programs, in addition to supporting more than $12 million in college scholarships for Nebraska students, by advancing Legislative Bill 529.
“It’s time to stop playing games,” she said. “I ask you to focus on the goal of the bill and that is to provide scholarships to your kids.”
But the bill fell five votes short of the 33 needed for a filibuster-ending motion, meaning that it is done for the year. The measure would have redistributed the portion of state lottery funds designated for education, adding some new programs while continuing to put the bulk of the money into college scholarships.
Most of the college scholarships will continue, after lawmakers amended a separate bill to continue the current distribution of lottery funds for three more years.
But there will be no money for the behavioral awareness and intervention training, which would cover factors affecting student behavior, positive behavior support and proactive teaching strategies, and verbal intervention and de-escalation techniques. Nor will there be money for training about mental health needs of students and some other new programs.
LB 529 fell victim to a battle between opponents and proponents of an amendment that would protect teachers against professional and administrative discipline for using physical intervention with students and give teachers the power to have students removed from class.
Opponents, who dubbed the amendment the “hit the kids” bill, used procedural motions to prevent it from being debated and potentially added to the lottery funds measure. Proponents responded by refusing to support LB 529 without their amendment.
Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha argued that the latest version of the amendment did not resolve the problems that sank the idea before. It would allow practices that affect students with disabilities and students of color disproportionately and let teachers lay hands on children without sufficient safeguards.
“There is no compromise when it comes to the school restraint bill,” she said.
Another Omaha lawmaker, Sen. Megan Hunt, said the issue of teachers intervening physically with students was “like a zombie” that has been debated and defeated repeatedly but continues to come back.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who has championed the issue for several years, argued that it is needed to address “chaos in the schools” created when teachers are not allowed to control their classrooms. He complained that the amendment was being blocked by a handful of “radical anarchists.”
“The reason we have issues in school today is because we’re not allowed to have discipline,” said Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, another supporter of the amendment.
Nebraska currently provides scholarships to more than 13,000 college students through the Nebraska Opportunity Grant Fund, the largest education program supported by the lottery.
Walz said LB 529 grew out of a December 2019 report about the 44.5% of state lottery proceeds that go toward education. The bill is similar to one that ran out of time in last year’s pandemic-interrupted legislative session.
