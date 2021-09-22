Clock ticking as Nebraska legislators negotiate district boundaries

“I hope to see us not be partisan about it,” she said. “I hope to see us try to think about what is good government, what is in the best interest of the entire state. From my perspective, that’s what the Wayne maps were and that’s what I think they are still,” she said, referring to plans put forth by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat and vice-chair of the Redistricting Committee.

Wednesday about 7 p.m., Hilgers said via text message that there was no update to share. Redistricting Committee Chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the day was spent talking to legislators, rather than working mostly within the committee.

Asked whether she thought progress had been made toward a compromise, Linehan said “I hope so.”

In the state’s congressional map, the 2nd District (known as the state’s “blue dot”) has been a main source of disagreement. The Republicans’ proposal, which the Redistricting Committee advanced along party lines, would split off northwest Douglas County and join it with the 1st District. All of Douglas County is currently in the 2nd District.

The Democrats’ plan would keep all of Douglas County in the 2nd District and continue to split Sarpy County between the 1st and 2nd Districts.