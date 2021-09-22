Clock ticking as Nebraska legislators negotiate district boundaries

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers continued their quest to reach agreement on redrawing congressional and legislative districts Wednesday, with a Saturday deadline looming.
That’s the day that Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has said all redistricting bills must get first-round approval for the special session to be worth continuing.
The Legislature is tasked with redrawing boundaries for the state’s three congressional districts, 49 state legislative districts, six Supreme Court districts, eight University of Nebraska Board of Regents districts, eight Board of Education districts and five Public Service Commission districts. They’re working on a compressed timeline after the pandemic delayed release of the census data that drives the maps.
So far, legislators have given first-round approval to two redistricting bills: one that redraws boundaries for the Supreme Court and another that does so for the Public Service Commission.
Proposals for the two most contentious maps — congressional and legislative districts — have stalled because they didn’t have enough votes to overcome a filibuster.
On Wednesday, Hilgers refused to speculate whether senators will finish the task of redistricting during the special session or will end up putting it off until January. A delay in redistricting likely would force the 2022 primary election to be postponed.
“I wouldn’t put odds on it one way or another,” Hilgers said, but noted: “Everyone wants to get this done if we can.”
He said he believes all 49 lawmakers are committed to getting the job done now and are approaching the task in a spirit of negotiation and compromise.
Wednesday morning, Hilgers tasked each member of the Redistricting Committee with talking to specific colleagues. The goal was to find out every senator’s bottom line on legislative redistricting, then reconvene to see if those needs can be accommodated.
He said he wants to get conceptual agreement on bills for legislative and congressional districts by late Thursday so debate can start Friday.
Midday Wednesday, Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango told The World-Herald that he thought lawmakers were getting close to an agreement, but that they weren’t quite there yet. There were “pressure points being identified” that were incentivizing lawmakers to get the task done sooner rather than later, he said.
He declined to say what those points were, and didn’t offer an estimate for when a compromise might be reached.
“I learned a long time ago, never try to predict the Legislature,” he said.
Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said she hoped progress was being made. DeBoer represents a competitive 10th legislative district in northwest Douglas County that would change substantially under Republicans’ proposal.
“I hope to see us not be partisan about it,” she said. “I hope to see us try to think about what is good government, what is in the best interest of the entire state. From my perspective, that’s what the Wayne maps were and that’s what I think they are still,” she said, referring to plans put forth by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat and vice-chair of the Redistricting Committee.
Wednesday about 7 p.m., Hilgers said via text message that there was no update to share. Redistricting Committee Chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the day was spent talking to legislators, rather than working mostly within the committee.
Asked whether she thought progress had been made toward a compromise, Linehan said “I hope so.”
In the state’s congressional map, the 2nd District (known as the state’s “blue dot”) has been a main source of disagreement. The Republicans’ proposal, which the Redistricting Committee advanced along party lines, would split off northwest Douglas County and join it with the 1st District. All of Douglas County is currently in the 2nd District.
The Democrats’ plan would keep all of Douglas County in the 2nd District and continue to split Sarpy County between the 1st and 2nd Districts.
Debate over the two plans has often centered on political motives and a question of why it’s acceptable to split one of the two eastern counties and not the other.
Points of contention in legislative remapping are more numerous and more personal. Broadly, there’s a tug-of-war from the west and east sides of the state: Republicans would like to keep as many districts as possible in the state’s mostly rural west, while Democrats would like to bring districts east to reflect the population shift.
“On a basic level, I want to move representation to where the population is, and they want to stretch it out. And I get that,” Wayne said earlier this week. He added that there’s “validity” to concerns over areas west of Kearney having just a handful of senators represent them.
But redistricting has everything to do with population, not land, Democrats have said during the debate. Both proposals would take a district from a rural area of the state and move it to the Omaha metro area, and both have met opposition from the respective senators whose districts would be moved.
Nebraska lawmakers headed back to the negotiating tables Friday after Republicans failed to break a filibuster against their congressional redistricting plan.