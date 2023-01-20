Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
LINCOLN — Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly.
Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies.
Legislative Bill 20, introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would restore felons' voting rights as soon as they finish their sentences, including any period of probation or parole. Current state law requires felons to wait two years after finishing their sentences before they can vote.
Wayne said the waiting period served no purpose and that being able to vote offers one of the best ways to get people engaged in their community, which saves the state money by reducing recidivism.
"This is a punitive and arbitrary constraint on those who have already fulfilled their obligations to society," said Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy for RISE, one of the coalition members.
Legislative Resolution 4CA, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would allow people to keep their right to vote even if convicted of a felony.
The proposed constitutional amendment would remove language that dates to Nebraska’s 1875 Constitution. It would still bar people from voting if they are mentally incompetent or have been convicted of treason.
Nebraska is among only 11 states that do not allow felons to vote immediately upon completing their sentences. Two do not take away voting rights at all, while the rest restore voting rights either after a person completes prison time or after they complete prison, probation and parole.
Nebraska's current law was passed in 2005 over the veto of then-Gov. Dave Heineman. The two-year waiting period was included as part of a compromise.
State lawmakers passed a Wayne-sponsored bill in 2017 to do away with the two-year wait, but the measure was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
In his veto message, Ricketts said the bill violated the state constitution by assuming the power to pardon that properly belongs to the executive branch of government. He also argued that the two-year waiting period gives felons an incentive to maintain a clean record.
Wayne said he has not talked with Gov. Jim Pillen about the issue yet.
Shakur Abdullah, advocacy lead for the Community Justice Center and founder of JustUS15Vote, said he was affected by the current law when he finished his sentence in 2016. He said the two-year wait kept him marginalized.
He noted that felon voting bans spread after the Civil War as a way to reduce the number of freed slaves who could vote. JustUs15Vote is a reference to the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted the right to vote to Americans irrespective of race, color or previous enslavement.
Nicole Porter, senior director of advocacy for the Sentencing Project, an advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., said an estimated 20,000 Nebraskans currently cannot vote because they are serving felony sentences or are in the two-year waiting period. A report released in 2017 by Civic Nebraska estimated that more than 7,000 Nebraskans were in the waiting period.
