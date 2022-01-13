Colorado plans to defend water rights after Ricketts proposal for South Platte River

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that his state would work to protect its water rights in light of Nebraska's proposal to build a canal in his state to pull water from the South Platte River.

In a statement, Polis said Colorado would "protect and aggressively assert Colorado's rights under all existing water compacts."

Water use in the South Platte River is regulated through an interstate agreement called a compact.

This week, Ricketts announced that that he would seek $500 million from the Nebraska Legislature to build a canal that would bring water from the South Platte in Colorado into Nebraska.

The South Platte enters Nebraska from Colorado along Interstate 76 and flows east to where it meets the North Platte River and forms the Platte.

Ricketts said the canal is needed because Colorado is planning "nearly 300 projects and over $10 billion of expenditures to ensure no “excess” water leaves its state.

If those proposals are carried out, Ricketts estimates there would be a 90% reduction in flows coming into Nebraska.