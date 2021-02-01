Committee hears plans to tap casino revenue, allow statewide sports betting in Nebraska

She said she was putting in the request early, before other entities made similar requests for casino tax revenue and before the counties and cities build gambling money into their budgets.

Two other measures, Legislative Resolution 26CA, introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, and LB 545, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would allow sports betting statewide.

The initiative language allowing for all "games of chance" at the race track casinos already allows sports betting at those locations.

But Sean Ostrow, representing sports betting company DraftKings, argued that not all Nebraskans will want to drive to the casinos to bet on games. He also said competition in sports betting would benefit the state.

Lindstrom's proposal would amend the state Constitution to allow sports betting on a broader basis. Wayne's bill seeks to legalize sports betting and poker by defining them as games of skill, which would not run afoul of the constitutional limits on gambling.

Much of the hearing was spent on Briese's LB 560 and 561, which would flesh out the voter-approved laws.