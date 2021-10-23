Committee sends four names to Ricketts for two Douglas County judgeships

Two prosecutors, a child support judge and a public defender are in the running to become Douglas County’s next two district judges, after a judicial nominating commission this week forwarded their names to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

It was who didn’t make the cut that had courthouse regulars murmuring: The nominating commission of four attorneys and four laypeople did not forward the names of State Sen. Justin Wayne, an attorney since 2005, and current Douglas County Court Judge Grant Forsberg, who was seeking a promotion to district court.

Such a snub isn’t necessarily unusual for attorneys like Wayne, who acknowledged earlier this month that it can be difficult for an attorney to get a judicial appointment on his first try. But it is unusual for Forsberg, a judge who has at least twice made the same cut. Appointed to the bench in 2019, Forsberg has been advanced by the commission and interviewed with Ricketts multiple times.

That he and Wayne didn’t get out of committee this time had attorneys scratching their heads.