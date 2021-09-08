Competing plans give Omaha metro area a new legislative seat

LINCOLN — The Omaha metro area will gain a legislative district at the expense of more rural parts of the state, no matter whether Republicans or Democrats draw the new district maps.

That much the Legislature's Redistricting Committee agreed upon Wednesday after a spirited discussion over competing versions of new legislative districts.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the committee chairwoman, said she had hoped to avoid that result by shifting district boundaries eastward. But she acknowledged that it became impossible to even out the districts, when two-thirds of the districts were below the target population number.

Most legislative districts in rural Nebraska lost population during the past decade, while most urban ones gained population. Linehan's own district has 19,511 more people than the target population of 40,030 for newly drawn districts.

"I don't know how not to bring another district into Douglas and Sarpy County," she said.

On Wednesday morning, Linehan distributed a map crafted in concert with fellow Republicans that moved District 24, which now encompasses Seward, Polk and York Counties, into southwestern Sarpy County, one of the fastest-growing areas of the state.