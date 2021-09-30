Congress avoids government shutdown. How did Nebraska's delegation vote?

“I opposed this stopgap for the same reason I’ve opposed nearly every stopgap before: Washington‘s bipartisan habit of pinballing from one crisis to the next makes things worse, not better," he said. "Going from one stopgap to the next is a bad way to govern and will only leave our kids and grandkids with debt and decline.”

In the House, Nebraska's representatives took issue with specific provisions — or lack thereof — rather than process alone.

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area, cited the failure to include funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

A bill originally advanced by the House last week removed a provision that would have provided $1 billion for the system. The Israeli government requested the funding, which the Biden administration endorsed after rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip in May.

The exclusion sparked outrage among some members of the House, which ultimately passed a separate bill for the Iron Dome funding. That bill is expected to be considered in the Senate in the future.