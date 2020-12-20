Congress has a deal on $600 stimulus checks, other virus aid; Bacon part of group that revived talks

Nebraskans filed 234,409 initial claims for unemployment benefits in 2020, up almost 462% from 2019. In a typical year, about 42,000 new claims are filed, according to state data.

Earlier this month, several working Nebraskans described to The World-Herald the continuing damage to their household budgets wrought by the virus, putting them at risk of losing their livelihoods, homes and vehicles.

More than 317,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. More than 17 million have been infected. Nebraska has lost almost 1,500 people to the disease, which has infected more than 156,000 in the state.

Here are some highlights from the new package that the House and Senate are expected to pass Monday:

• Stimulus checks. Individuals earning as much as $75,000 a year, or families earning up to $150,000, should expect full checks of $600 per person and $600 per child. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $99,000 will get smaller checks; individuals earning more than $99,000 won't get anything. Most expect the checks and electronic payments to arrive in the coming weeks.