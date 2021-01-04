Congress should accept Biden victory but look into voter fraud claims, Ricketts says

LINCOLN — Congress should certify the election victory of Vice President Joe Biden, but should also investigate claims of voting irregularities, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

Ricketts, a conservative Republican and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, said that the goal of a group of GOP senators who plan to vote against ratifying the electoral college results on Wednesday is to push for creation of a Senate commission to investigate claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

"With the substantial number of people who are questioning the integrity of our voting system, I think it would be good for Congress to do that," the governor said. Yet, he added, the House and Senate should ratify Biden's victory.

Ricketts said that is not unusual for a senators to vote against certifying the results of the election.

In 2005, then U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., led a challenge of the reelection victory of President George Bush over John Kerrey, claiming that Republicans had engaged in voter supression efforts that led to Bush's victory. Her objections were rebuffed, however.

