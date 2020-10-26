Congressional candidate Kate Bolz forced to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz went into quarantine Monday after her fiancé, Lancaster County Board Chairman Sean Flowerday, tested positive for COVID-19.
Bolz will continue to campaign virtually.
“Health care has been my number one priority in this campaign for this very reason,” she said. “Everyone deserves to be able to access health care they need when they need it.”
Bolz is seeking the 1st District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
“As we have done throughout the campaign, we will follow best practices to prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.
Bolz is awaiting test results and said she is “doing well.”
