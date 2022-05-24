Conservative group: Nebraska Legislature was more conservative in 2021

The Nebraska Legislature leaned further to the right last year, according to a recent report published by the Conservative Political Action Conference and the American Conservative Union Foundation.

The report awarded the Legislature a conservative rating of 61% for 2021, which is 5 percentage points higher than its rating for 2020 and 6 percentage points higher than the state's overall average. Each lawmaker was also given a rating, with the highest score going to State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood with 96% for 2021.

The lowest rated lawmaker was Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha with 26% for 2021. Hunt declined to comment, but posted to Facebook Monday criticizing the report for being "outrage fodder" and said it had no relevance to her work in the Legislature.

"Grateful to CPAC always for the free publicity, but I know people can see past the way they’re trying to divide us and see that nothing is really that black and white," Hunt wrote on Facebook.

CPAC publishes conservative ratings for each state legislature every year based on lawmakers' voting records across 186 policy issues, according to a press release.

Clements' conservative score was well above those for his peers in the Legislature. The second-highest rating went to Sen. John Lowe of Kearney with 90%, while a handful of other lawmakers scored in the high 80s. Clements said he suspects his high rating was because he always votes "yes" or "no" on every bill, and never opts to go "present not voting."

"I'm glad to let people know my opinion," Clements said.

Though the Legislature's conservative rating for 2022 has not been released yet, Kevin Smith, chair of University of Nebraska-Lincoln's political science department, said he would be surprised if its score was drastically different from its 2021 rating, given many of the same lawmakers served both years.

But Clements pointed to several conservative bills that lawmakers failed to pass during the 2022 session, including a permitless concealed carry bill and a so-called trigger bill to ban all abortions in Nebraska upon the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Nebraska's conservative shift has been years in the making and reflects the national Republican party, which has been leaning more conservative in recent years, according to UNL political science professor Elizabeth Theiss-Morse. The highest conservative rating CPAC gave the Nebraska Legislature was 69% in 2018.

However, compared to its neighbors, Nebraska is far from the most conservative state. Nebraska ranks 28th in the U.S. for its overall conservative rating, and four of its neighbors — Missouri, South Dakota, Wyoming and Kansas — rank higher.

Smith said this is likely because of the Nebraska Legislature's unicameral structure. The Legislature is nonpartisan, and political parties can't dictate members of legislative committees like other state legislatures, Smith said.

The CPAC report doesn't indicate what's to come in future sessions. Smith said reports like these are less a tool to show where a legislature is going, but more of a "yardstick" to measure where a legislature has been.

A total of 14 seats in the Nebraska Legislature will be occupied by a new lawmaker next year, regardless of the outcome of November's general election. That is because the incumbent either can't run or opted not to run. Incumbents are running in 11 other races.

"Your crystal ball is as good as mine," Smith said.

