Corrections director addresses staffing, safety concerns at Nebraska prisons

The three largest prison complexes in the state are under staffing emergencies, prompting moves to two 12-hour shifts a day from three eight-hour shifts so that security posts can be filled with fewer employees. The Tecumseh prison and penitentiary in Lincoln have been under emergencies — originally pitched as temporary — for about two years. Staffing emergencies for the combined Lincoln Correctional Center and Diagnostic and Evaluation Center were announced this summer.

More recently, the situation has escalated at the combined Lincoln facility and Tecumseh prison. In September, NDCS announced the Lincoln facility would shift to consolidating activities to four 12-hour days — Monday through Thursday. Friday through Sunday, inmates are rarely out of their cells with no programming or visitation.

Earlier this month, the same change was announced for the Tecumseh prison. Frakes said that will take effect Monday.