Corrections IG offers Nebraska prisons director immediate steps to address deepening crisis

Take a closer look at Nebraska's highest prison populations in 2019 (by % operational capacity).

Inspector General Doug Koebernick on Friday sent a letter to Corrections Director Scott Frakes with more than a dozen ideas to start addressing the worsening staffing crisis at state prisons, an issue that reached a fever pitch last week with a new report and powerful testimony from staff members.

Members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee were at times visibly stunned by what they learned Wednesday during more than six hours of testimony from current and former state prison staff.

During the session, Koebernick told The World-Herald that it was “the best and most informative hearing on Corrections” in his 20-plus years working in the Legislature. He had known for a long time that staff needed to be heard and had good ideas on how to improve the system, he said, but had not understood the depth of how unheard they felt.

The letter he sent to Frakes includes a list of 18 “potential action items” compiled as a result of staff feedback from that forum and the report published by his office last week. The Judiciary Committee, too, was copied on the letter.

The Wednesday forum, which vividly demonstrated realities of a severe crisis, was informative in its own right, two lawmakers on the committee told The World-Herald.