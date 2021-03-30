Corrections union says recent raises not enough, too many officers leaving

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, whose district includes three state prisons and many corrections workers' residences, said that state wages should be comparable to what's being paid by nearby counties for similar work.

Wishart said she supports conducting a wage study to ensure corrections staff pay is comparable.

The state and FOP just completed negotiations on a new contract, and Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said the contract provides the opportunity for corrections caseworkers, corporals and sergeants to earn raises of between 3.45% and 5% later this year, depending on job performance.

Mike Chipman, the FOP president, said the state refused to consider a higher pay raise. He said the union could have taken the wage issue to the State Commission of Industrial Relations, but they would have lost because only wages with other states are allowed to be compared, and Nebraska's wages are comparable.

But, Chipman and Brittain said, wages need to be compared to those paid by nearby county jails, not faraway states, because that's who's competing for corrections officers.

State officials said that Corrections recently added two new employee recruiters, and has resumed job fairs, leadership development training and other efforts interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.