Corrections union says recent raises not enough, too many officers leaving

LINCOLN — Despite recent salary increases, the state corrections union says that pay for Nebraska prison guards still lags behind that of county jails, which are luring away too many state employees.
Current starting wages for a Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officer are $1.43-$2.43 an hour less than paid for jailers working for Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties.
Officials with FOP Lodge 88, which represents state corrections security staff, said that gap grows to more than $4 per hour after six years for officers, and just over $9 an hour for sergeants. Without overtime, that amounts to an additional $8,320 and $18.720 per year, respectively.
State prison workers last year got raises in starting pay ranging from $1.56 per hour for officers and $3.40 per hour for sergeants in the most recent effort to close the gap. Union officials said that while that has helped, the state still saw 367 corrections officers, corporals and sergeants leave for other jobs last year, including transfers to county jails, according to the state.
A $10,000 hiring bonus has also been provided by the state, but union officials said that bonus runs out after three years, and state workers soon find out that they can make more money elsewhere.
"Before we were hemorrhaging (staff), bleeding out. We just put a Band-Aid on it. Now we have to heal the wound," said Jerry Brittain, the vice president of the union.
State officials said that turnover rates have been trending downward, and during the past five years, the state has provided an array of hiring incentives, recruitment and retention bonuses as well as restoring step raises for longevity.
It's not right, state officials said, to compare state wages with those paid by counties. By law, wages for state corrections workers must be comparable with what other states pay, and when compared with states like Arkansas and Oklahoma in 2019, Nebraska paid the best, they said.
"Recruitment and retention issues are not singular to Corrections. It is a challenge in other industries as well," read a joint statement from the Department of Corrections and the governor's office. "While pay tends to draw people to jobs, it provides no assurance that they will stay. Many other factors come into play."
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes has said previously that Nebraska's low unemployment rate, and the difficulty of working in a prison, are the main drivers of the agency's difficulty in retaining staff, not competition from county jails.
The new debate over wages comes as the state is proposing to build a new state prison, a 1,600-bed facility that will require more corrections officers, sergeants and other staff.
Turnover of security staff has been trending downward, from 34% in 2017 to 27% last year. But the number of vacant positions at the agency rose slightly last year, ending 2020 at 218 vacancies compared to 211 at the end of 2019. The vacancies required Corrections to pay $13.4 million in overtime to fill vacant posts in the fiscal year ending July 1.
A major question facing the proposal has been staffing -- if the state can't fully staff the prisons it now has, what are the chances it could staff a new, $230-million prison?
Two members of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, which crafts the state budget, said that better wages for correctional officers has to be part of the conversation.
"You can't run any business effectively or efficiently with turnover ranging from 25-30%," said State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who chairs the Appropriations Committee. Besides having a lot of new, inexperienced staff, he said, you have additional expenses for training new employees and costs of overtime to keep posts staffed.
Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, whose district includes three state prisons and many corrections workers' residences, said that state wages should be comparable to what's being paid by nearby counties for similar work.
Wishart said she supports conducting a wage study to ensure corrections staff pay is comparable.
The state and FOP just completed negotiations on a new contract, and Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said the contract provides the opportunity for corrections caseworkers, corporals and sergeants to earn raises of between 3.45% and 5% later this year, depending on job performance.
Mike Chipman, the FOP president, said the state refused to consider a higher pay raise. He said the union could have taken the wage issue to the State Commission of Industrial Relations, but they would have lost because only wages with other states are allowed to be compared, and Nebraska's wages are comparable.
But, Chipman and Brittain said, wages need to be compared to those paid by nearby county jails, not faraway states, because that's who's competing for corrections officers.
State officials said that Corrections recently added two new employee recruiters, and has resumed job fairs, leadership development training and other efforts interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new prison, the agency and governor's office pointed out, will be located in an area where there is adequate workforce to staff it. In addition, it will have many modern amenities that are lacking in other prisons.
"That alone will help attract and retain staff," said the statement from Corrections and the governor's office.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh