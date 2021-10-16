Could Nebraska lawmakers pass a Texas-style abortion ban?

On either side of the abortion debate, all eyes are on the judicial fate of Texas' new abortion law, the most restrictive in the country.
Nebraska lawmakers who have sponsored legislation limiting abortion expect anti-abortion proposals again next year, and so does a lawmaker who has proposed legislation to increase access. But the shape those proposals take may be determined by what happens in the courts.
The Texas law, which went into effect in September, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That usually falls at about six weeks, before some women know that they’re pregnant. While courts have blocked other states’ attempts at similar restrictions, this law differs by putting enforcement in the hands of private citizens. A federal appeals court on Thursday night allowed the restrictions to remain in place for a third time in the last several weeks alone.
The Biden administration said Friday that it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse that decision. The court is already slated to hear at least one abortion case this term. Last month, it allowed the Texas law to take effect but didn't rule on whether it's constitutional.
If a Texas-style law were implemented in Nebraska, it would ban a majority of the abortions that are currently performed in the state. A report from the State Department of Health and Human Services showed that about 85% of abortions in Nebraska in 2020 happened at an estimated gestation of six weeks or later. In 2019, that percentage was about 71%.
A Texas-style law would also disproportionately affect Black women in Nebraska, according to abortion rights advocates.
The 2020 report shows that Black patients were overrepresented among Nebraskans who had abortions in 2020: 17.2% of patients were Black, almost three times their share of the state's population, based on the 2020 Census.
"Legislation in Texas and the threat of similar legislation in Nebraska is an overreach of our government," said Ashlei Spivey, founder of the Omaha-based collective I Be Black Girl, during an online press conference. "And we know that Black women, Black birthing folks and other women of color will be disproportionately affected by this type of infringement of our rights."
Abortion rights advocates' concern that Nebraska may follow in the footsteps of Texas is not unfounded: Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposes abortion, has lauded the law and hinted that Nebraska lawmakers might use it as a model.
But he and other abortion opponents stop shy of foreshadowing any specific policy proposals to come in the legislative session that starts in January.
“I don’t have any legislation in particular that I want to talk about at this point, but you can bet that we’re going to be working on that … and be ready to drop some of those bills when we come back into session,” Ricketts said on radio station KFAB earlier this month.
The governor said he will be working with legislators and groups such as the Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Catholic Conference in crafting those policies.
Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, said “all options are on the table.”
The organization is monitoring what’s happening in Texas and other states to see what takes effect and what doesn’t, he said, and watching another major abortion case, in which Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions.
“We want to be prepared for what may come when they make their decision in June,” said Marion Miner of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, referring to the time of year when the court usually issues rulings. “We don’t want Nebraska to become a destination state for abortions; we want to be a state that protects life.”
Miner said that his organization has devoted a lot of time to what’s happening in Texas and that there’s potential for a similar policy to be proposed here — but no guarantee. He spoke of preparing for a future without Roe v. Wade not just in terms of abortion legislation, but also with policies that “strengthen and incentivize good family life.” He did not foreshadow any specific proposals to that end.
Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and Joni Albrecht of Thurston have all sponsored anti-abortion legislation in recent years.
Geist said that while she would support anti-abortion legislation, she doesn’t plan on bringing any forward, as she’s focusing on other issues.
Flood, who sponsored the 2010 law that banned abortions past 20 weeks, said it wouldn’t surprise him if the Legislature takes up a proposal similar to the Texas law. But he said he wasn’t currently working on any legislation related to abortion.
Albrecht also said she wasn’t working on anything and hadn’t been approached — but she said that could change in the next couple months. As for a Texas-style ban, she said Nebraska lawmakers need to stand by to see what happens in the courts before bringing anything forward. But Albrecht thinks that 2022 would be the year for it to receive a welcome reception.
“It would be good timing — if you will, the perfect storm to get something like this across the finish line in Nebraska,” she said. “Because I do believe we, being a pro-life state, certainly have support on the floor.”
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, in contrast, does not foresee a welcome reception among all her colleagues.
Hunt has sponsored bills to allow medical abortions to be conducted via telemedicine and to require emergency rooms to provide sexual assault survivors with information about emergency contraception — and the contraception itself upon the patient’s request. Neither of those bills made it out of committee during the 2021 legislative session.
If a bill like the one in Texas were introduced in Nebraska, Hunt, speaking at the same press conference where Spivey spoke last month, said she would not expect it to make it out of the Judiciary Committee. (Asked if he agrees, the chairman, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, said he generally doesn’t try to guess or predict any bill’s future in the committee.)
And, if the bill were to make it to the floor, Hunt predicted that many lawmakers would steer clear of inevitable controversy.
The State Legislature's nonpartisan nature — its lack of caucuses and minority or majority leaders — makes relationships key to getting bills passed, she said. When one side is mad at the other, it can make it hard to get other things done.
“We have a little bit of an allergy, in the Legislature, to these super-controversial things, and I can’t think of anything more controversial than an abortion ban,” Hunt said. “There are certainly people who would like to see that passed, but there are also pragmatic people in our Legislature who see that … this fight is a waste of time.”
Ricketts, in an emailed statement sent through spokesman Taylor Gage, countered that bills limiting abortion have faced filibusters in the past and still became law. He pointed to a bill sponsored by Geist that passed in 2020 after barely surviving a filibuster, calling it "the most significant pro-life legislation in a decade." That bill banned a second-trimester abortion method called dilation and evacuation, which involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces.
In any case, abortion rights advocates are bracing themselves, calling on their supporters to be ready for a legislative fight and expressing a lack of faith in the legal system.
“We need to be clear that this fight is coming to Nebraska," Scout Richters, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, said at the same press conference.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.