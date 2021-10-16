Could Nebraska lawmakers pass a Texas-style abortion ban?

On either side of the abortion debate, all eyes are on the judicial fate of Texas' new abortion law, the most restrictive in the country.

Nebraska lawmakers who have sponsored legislation limiting abortion expect anti-abortion proposals again next year, and so does a lawmaker who has proposed legislation to increase access. But the shape those proposals take may be determined by what happens in the courts.

The Texas law, which went into effect in September, bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That usually falls at about six weeks, before some women know that they’re pregnant. While courts have blocked other states’ attempts at similar restrictions, this law differs by putting enforcement in the hands of private citizens. A federal appeals court on Thursday night allowed the restrictions to remain in place for a third time in the last several weeks alone.

The Biden administration said Friday that it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse that decision. The court is already slated to hear at least one abortion case this term. Last month, it allowed the Texas law to take effect but didn't rule on whether it's constitutional.