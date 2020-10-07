Could Nebraska's 2nd District really be the key to winning the presidential race?

Interactive online electoral college maps demonstrate how easy it is to produce a tie. There are 64 different combinations of the most competitive battleground states and the Maine and Nebraska districts that would produce 269-269. In each of those scenarios, of course, flipping Nebraska’s 2nd District from one candidate to the other would produce a 270-268 winner.

“There are some very real possibilities where NE-2 and the ME-2 district could impact the race for president,” said Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Kondik noted that if Biden wins the states taken by Hillary Clinton in 2016, plus Michigan and Pennsylvania, he would have 268 electoral votes. Flipping the Maine and Nebraska districts would then put him over the top. Or if he split those districts, the result would be a tie.

“In all likelihood, the race won’t be so close that a single electoral vote would decide the outcome,” Kondik said. “But it is important for the campaigns to compete everywhere that’s competitive, and NE-2 voters should think of themselves as living within their own swing state.”