Could Nebraska's proposed tax cuts be blocked by federal COVID relief bill?

“We’re going to be able to proceed with the plans we have,” he said.

2021 appears ripe for tax cuts — including popular but pricey proposals like those on Social Security and military pensions. Some legislative leaders have noted favorable conditions such as the state’s robust tax collections, rosy economic forecasts and the federal funds headed to Nebraska to offset the impact of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee, which reviews bills dealing with taxation, has advanced several proposals to reduce taxes and grant new tax credits. If the full Legislature approves, Nebraska would phase out state taxes on Social Security benefits, boost the tax exemption on military pensions from 50% to 100%, and offer new tax credits for railroad spurs and youth sports complexes. State taxes would also be diverted to help construction work on the CHI Health Center and for sewer infrastructure projects.