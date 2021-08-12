County board in Nebraska to consider resolution supporting views of right-wing constitution group

It states that the southern border must be secured (the organization suggests deploying armed drones that are being brought back from the Middle East), that universal background checks for guns are ineffective and that “states should have a plan for assuming control of all” federal land that was “not obtained by Constitutional means.” The group has also opposed mandates on mask wearing to prevent COVID-19.

Mack gained national notoriety when he and a group of sheriffs won a partial Supreme Court ruling against the 1994 Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. He successfully argued that local law enforcement should not be required to do all the background checks required by the federal law.

Mack is also affiliated with the Oath Keepers. Several members of that militia group donned combat gear and participated in the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, with at least 19 members facing federal charges.

Two days later, a tweet from the vice president of the Constitutional Sheriffs asked for evidence that “antifa” and “instigators other than Trump supporters” were responsible for breaking into the Capitol. Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, has said there’s no evidence that members of far-left groups or causes like antifa were involved.