County officials testify against proposal to reduce Nebraska's inheritance tax

"I've found county board members to be as conservative as anybody, and they don't want to raise taxes," said Larry Dix, the former executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Some county officials also said that with proper estate planning, the inheritance tax can be avoided entirely.

While the inheritance tax paid varies widely each year, it has averaged about $65 million statewide in recent years, including about $12.7 million a year in Douglas County and about $5 million a year in Lancaster County.

Right now, siblings of the deceased pay a 1% tax, with the first $40,000 in inheritance exempted from taxation. Nieces and nephews who inherit pay a higher rate, 13%, and get only a $15,000 exemption, while nonrelatives pay an 18% tax and get a $10,000 exemption. Under LB 310, the rates would be lowered, by 2024, to .5% for siblings, who would get a $160,000 exemption. The rate for nonrelatives would fall to 9%, and they would get a $45,000 exemption.

Members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee asked several questions about whether current tax rates were too high and the exemption amount too low.

"They're kind of in a time warp," said State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the committee, about the exemption amounts.