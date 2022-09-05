Court hearing in Herbster v. Slama lawsuit postponed for second time

LINCOLN — The next chapter in the saga of dueling lawsuits between former gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama has been postponed for a second time.
The next hearing in the case, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, is now scheduled for Oct. 3 after Slama’s team filed for the postponement Friday morning. The hearing was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, before it was pushed for the first time.
Judge Rick Schreiner said the hearing will consider arguments on a motion by Slama’s legal team, which would require Herbster’s team to hand over information relevant to the case.
Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against the Dunbar senator in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.
People are also reading…
She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.
The first hearing in the case was held in June, where Schreiner considered five motions, but only made decisions on two of them.
Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the first hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”
Schreiner overruled the motion from Herbster’s legal team, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing. Since then, Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed.
Herbster’s team filed their amended complaint on July 28, but Slama’s lawyers requested an extension to answer the complaint, pushing the deadline to Sept. 26.
Since the first hearing, Schreiner also quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.
Both Herbster and Slama’s lawyers did not respond to multiple requests for comment via email.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting in North Omaha Thursday evening.
Nurses at a Grand Island hospital barricaded themselves in a locked room after a man allegedly ran around the hospital floor, damaging equipment and threatening to kill them.
Several Nebraska Supreme Court justices expressed concerns that other defendants could follow Trail's lead to stage something shocking to get a mistrial if they felt the trial wasn't going their way.
William Wright was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Ronald George. During the investigation, police learned of a second death that has been deemed suspicious.
A California man was arrested near Seward after a sheriff's deputy found nine handguns and suspected drug money during a traffic stop.
Omaha police have released the names of the two officers who were at the apartment complex where one of the officers shot and killed a man armed with a shotgun.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people after finding more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl worth an estimated $500,000.
Officers responded to the field just after 2 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive man and found a victim with wounds caused by a "bladed weapon," Police Chief Ewins said.
Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a Kearney homicide and an Omaha robbery.
The man and another inmate left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on May 21, 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The man and five other people used a Facebook group named “Bob’s Custom Clothing Warehouse” as an online storefront to sell steroids and other illegal substances in Nebraska and elsewhere.
A Nebraska inmate serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2014 died Thursday at a hospital in Tecumseh.
A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home south of Plattsmouth and an 18-year-old has been arrested in the slaying, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.
The body of a man found outside a northwest Lincoln motel remained unidentified Friday, but Lincoln police said they suspect he was killed early this week.
The Omaha Police Department on Friday released additional details regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at an apartment building earlier in the week.
ebamer@owh.com Twitter
@ErinBamer