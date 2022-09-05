Court hearing in Herbster v. Slama lawsuit postponed for second time

LINCOLN — The next chapter in the saga of dueling lawsuits between former gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama has been postponed for a second time.

The next hearing in the case, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, is now scheduled for Oct. 3 after Slama’s team filed for the postponement Friday morning. The hearing was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, before it was pushed for the first time.

Judge Rick Schreiner said the hearing will consider arguments on a motion by Slama’s legal team, which would require Herbster’s team to hand over information relevant to the case.

Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against the Dunbar senator in April after the Nebraska Examiner reported allegations from eight women who said Herbster — a Republican mega-donor and then-candidate for governor — had groped them in recent years. Slama was the only named accuser in that initial report.

She answered Herbster’s lawsuit quickly and filed a counterclaim alleging sexual battery.

The first hearing in the case was held in June, where Schreiner considered five motions, but only made decisions on two of them.

Slama had given notice to depose Herbster on May 6, but Herbster opted not to attend. At the first hearing, Herbster’s lawyers filed a motion to quash the deposition notice and seek a protective order that would limit his deposition to “scheduling at a mutually convenient time.”

Schreiner overruled the motion from Herbster’s legal team, but a new deposition was not scheduled at the hearing. Since then, Schreiner ruled that Herbster could add more evidence to his defamation complaint against Slama, and that the deposition could wait until the amended complaints were filed.

Herbster’s team filed their amended complaint on July 28, but Slama’s lawyers requested an extension to answer the complaint, pushing the deadline to Sept. 26.

Since the first hearing, Schreiner also quashed Herbster’s request for a protective order against Slama’s attorneys for, in the words of Herbster’s attorney, attempting to try the case in the press.

Both Herbster and Slama’s lawyers did not respond to multiple requests for comment via email.