Court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Nebraska, 9 other states

A federal court in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from mandating vaccines for federal contractors in 10 states, including Nebraska.

Two months ago, Nebraska was a co-leader in a coalition that filed suit to stop the mandate.

Nebraska Attorney General Peterson said the preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri is significant for federal contractors and their employees.

The court ruled that the Biden administration lacked the authority to issue the mandate. An appeal of the ruling is expected.

"This means that employees of federal contractors will not need to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs and that federal contractors will not need to implement the federal government’s vaccine policies," Peterson said in a press release.