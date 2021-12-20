 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Nebraska, 9 other states
0 comments

Court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors in Nebraska, 9 other states

Peter Angeletti from UNMC explains how the omicron variant is spreading faster.

A federal court in Missouri on Monday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's administration from mandating vaccines for federal contractors in 10 states, including Nebraska.

Two months ago, Nebraska was a co-leader in a coalition that filed suit to stop the mandate.

Nebraska Attorney General Peterson said the preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri is significant for federal contractors and their employees.

The court ruled that the Biden administration lacked the authority to issue the mandate. An appeal of the ruling is expected.

"This means that employees of federal contractors will not need to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs and that federal contractors will not need to implement the federal government’s vaccine policies," Peterson said in a press release.

The ruling applies to 10 states: Nebraska, Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The lawsuit was filed on Oct. 29.

Peterson is participating in three lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates issued by Biden. The other two involve mandates directed at health care workers and companies covered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

On his website, Peterson said he became involved because some employees were concerned and confused about the mandates and whether they could lose their jobs. 

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert