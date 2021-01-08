COVID liability limits proposed in Nebraska; opponent says bills would 'limit justice'

The bill would also offer additional protection to health care providers for care given — or not given — because of their response to the coronavirus.

“The last thing our hometown heroes need is to worry about being sued for canceling an elective procedure or an accidental exposure when they were doing the right thing all along,” Briese said.

But Andy Sibbernsen, an Omaha attorney and president of the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, panned the proposal. He said the organization always opposes legislation limiting people’s ability to go to court if they are injured by someone who did not follow accepted policies and procedures.

Such bills “limit justice, and they limit people’s access to the court system,” he said. “If people and businesses are acting reasonably, there’s no reason to be worried about it.”

Briese said he is not aware of coronavirus-related lawsuits in the state but said he has heard from a number of entities that are fearful about the possibilities. LB 139 would apply only to events occurring after the measure passes. It would not apply to anything that happened previously.