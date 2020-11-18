COVID survivor says take virus seriously as Ricketts steps up public information campaign

The governor said that it’s his practice to briefly remove his mask for a photo, and that his advice is to don masks if you’re within 6 feet of others for more than 15 minutes.

In 1993, a state law that required Nebraskans to wear seat belts increased the usage of the safety belts from 30% of all motorists to 53% in the first few months of the mandate. It also dropped fatalities by about 16%. But Ricketts, on Tuesday, said he didn’t think there was an “apples-to-apples” comparison between seat belt and mask mandates. Today, about 80% of state motorists wear seat belts.

Buescher, who works for the University of Nebraska Foundation, said he hadn’t taken COVID-19 seriously enough until he tested positive two months ago. He wore a mask often in public places, but not always, he said.

“I felt that I was healthy enough that I could lick it like it was a cold,” Buescher said. Instead, he became so short of breath that he couldn’t walk across a room without stopping, and became so unsteady on his feet that he had to hold onto something.

“After getting COVID, I’ll tell you emphatically, it made me a believer,” Buescher said. “We all need to do things to help prevent the spread.”