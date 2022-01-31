COVID vaccine exemption bill advances to Nebraska Legislature for debate

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers will have the chance to debate workplace vaccine mandates and exemptions, after Legislative Bill 906 advanced out of committee Monday.

Members of the Health and Human Services Committee voted 6-0, with one abstention, to send an amended version of the bill to the full Legislature.

The vote came after State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair said he would fight any attempted change that could "blow up" the carefully crafted compromise amendment. Hansen introduced LB 906 and has named it his priority for the year.

"The way it's in the bill is the way I want it to be," he told colleagues. "It took a lot of work to get everyone here."