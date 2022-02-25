COVID vaccine exemption bill passes Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers gave final approval Friday to a bill allowing employees to claim medical and religious exemptions from workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Legislative Bill 906, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, passed on a 37-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature. If signed into law by the governor, the measure would take effect immediately.

LB 906 spells out how and when employees can be exempted from workplace requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The proposal represents a carefully crafted compromise that removed opposition from business and health care groups.

Under the compromise, employees can claim an exemption by filling out a form to be produced by the State Department of Health and Human Services.

They can use the form to declare that the vaccine conflicts with their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance” or to claim a medical exemption. The medical exemption would have to be accompanied by a written statement from a doctor or other health care provider.

The bill makes clear that employers can require unvaccinated workers to be tested regularly and to wear masks or other protective equipment.

It also states that federal requirements would take precedence for federal contractors and for hospitals and other entities covered by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services standards.

