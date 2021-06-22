Critics call for transparency in Nebraska state troopers' border deployment

A key concern for Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel to ACLU of Nebraska, is the work state troopers will be expected to perform in Texas and whether that includes enforcing federal immigration law.

A Texas DPS spokesperson declined to provide details about the need for help in Del Rio and functions troopers from Nebraska will perform, including whether they will be enforcing federal immigration law and whether that would require special training.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is committed to securing our border under the direction of Governor Greg Abbott," press secretary Ericka Miller wrote in an email. "We are grateful to every agency that has offered assistance in making Texas and the United States more secure, and will be integrating other law enforcement agencies into our operations at the border as appropriate. While the department does not discuss operational specifics, we will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds in order to make real-time decisions to protect the people and property of Texas."

She wrote that DPS was unable to accommodate a ride-along with Nebraska troopers and DPS that a World-Herald reporter requested and did not answer a follow-up email asking why.