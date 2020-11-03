Crystal Rhoades leads in race to retain Public Service Commission post

A Democrat appeared poised to again serve eastern Douglas County on the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Incumbent Commissioner Crystal Rhoades, a former chair of the Douglas County Democrats, was outpolling Republican Tim Davis in voting Tuesday in the race to represent District 2, which is generally east of 132nd Street in the county.

Democrats have held that seat for at least a half a century.

Rhoades, 42, had a large fundraising advantage over Davis, a restaurant server, and had emphasized her work in seeking better 911 services and better accountability of money to improve broadband services.

The five-member Public Service Commission regulates things like telephone and cellphone companies, and cabs and ride-sharing services. Commissioners are considered full time, and are paid $75,000 a year.

The board’s highest-profile vote in recent years was the 3-2 approval, in 2017, of a path across Nebraska for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. Rhoades was one of the no votes.