Curbside voting, other accommodations available to disabled voters

LINCOLN — Nebraskans with disabilities have several options for voting this year, according to an advisory issued by the Arc of Nebraska.

Among the options:

Curbside voting from a vehicle for people who are physically unable to enter the polling location. There will by a sign with a phone number to receive assistance.

Polling places that are wheelchair-accessible, with pathways free of obstructions and at least one van-accessible handicapped parking space.

New Express Vote machines for people who need assistance, including those with impaired vision or who cannot use a touch screen or touch pad.

Receiving assistance from an election official or a friend to read or mark a ballot.

Requesting an early ballot to be mailed out or voting early at their county election office.

Polling places have magnifiers and signature guides available for voters with limited vision. They have chairs for voters who cannot stand long enough to fill out a ballot.