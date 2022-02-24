Cuts in top income tax rates still in play for Nebraska lawmakers

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers voted Thursday to keep their options open on cutting income taxes this year.

They advanced Legislative Bill 939 to the second of three rounds of consideration on a 40-1 vote. But several senators said they were doing so only to keep the bill in play until the state's fiscal picture becomes clearer.

As advanced, the bill would reduce the top individual income tax rate by 14.6% over three years and cut the top corporate rate by 22% over four years.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman and the chief sponsor of LB 939, said she doesn't expect the bill to come back up until after lawmakers get a better picture of the state's fiscal status.

Once they receive that information, Linehan said she plans to talk with others about potential changes that could win more support for the bill. Possibilities might include changes to benefit lower income working families.

But she said the bill must cut the top tax rate for both individuals and corporations, which she said is key to making Nebraska competitive with neighboring states.

"The top bracket has to come down. That's not negotiable," she said.

One key piece of the fiscal picture will fall into place Monday, when the state's official revenue forecasting board meets to update its predictions of state tax collections for the budget period ending June 30, 2023.

State policymakers use those figures when setting the state budget and determining the financial impact of other bills.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, has said he expects the board will increase its revenue projections by about $200 million. That would boost the state's cash reserve fund and provide more wiggle room in the budget.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has named income tax cuts as one of his three tax priorities for the year. He argued that the state should return excess money to the taxpayers and that more than 60% of Nebraska families would benefit from the proposed cuts in LB 939.

Currently, single filers pay the top tax rate on any income over $40,676, after personal exemptions and standard deductions are accounted for. Married filers now pay the top rate on any income over $85,352.

LB 939 would cut state tax revenues by $63.6 million in the coming fiscal year and $187.1 million in the following year, with the size of the reduction continuing to grow in future years. By fiscal year 2025-26, it would mean nearly $400 million less for state coffers.

