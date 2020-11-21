David City mayor calls on emergency power to mandate masks

As Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to oppose a statewide mask mandate, another Nebraska city will mandate masks in an attempt to cut into the growing pandemic.

The move Saturday from David City represents the latest addition to the growing list of cities mandating masks.

In David City’s case, the mayor is taking the step through an executive order and the city’s emergency management authority.

On Oct. 14, Mayor Alan Zavodny brought an ordinance before the City Council for David City, a city of about 2,800 people located between Lincoln and Columbus. But none of the four council members would formally introduce the proposal, city meeting minutes show, stalling out a mask mandate through city ordinance.

Zavodny said he signed the emergency order Saturday. Although the mandate lacks any enforcement mechanism, Zavodny said it’s a step he can take to raise awareness in David City, protect its most vulnerable residents and protect the community’s health system.

Asked his reaction to Ricketts’ decision against issuing a statewide mask mandate, Zavodny said he has given the issue a lot of thought. The mayor said he’s not judging Ricketts, just as he would not want Ricketts to judge him.