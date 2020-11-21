David City mayor calls on emergency power to mandate masks

As Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to oppose a statewide mask mandate, another Nebraska city will mandate masks in an attempt to cut into the growing pandemic.
The move Saturday from David City represents the latest addition to the growing list of cities mandating masks.
In David City’s case, the mayor is taking the step through an executive order and the city’s emergency management authority.
On Oct. 14, Mayor Alan Zavodny brought an ordinance before the City Council for David City, a city of about 2,800 people located between Lincoln and Columbus. But none of the four council members would formally introduce the proposal, city meeting minutes show, stalling out a mask mandate through city ordinance.
Zavodny said he signed the emergency order Saturday. Although the mandate lacks any enforcement mechanism, Zavodny said it’s a step he can take to raise awareness in David City, protect its most vulnerable residents and protect the community’s health system.
Asked his reaction to Ricketts’ decision against issuing a statewide mask mandate, Zavodny said he has given the issue a lot of thought. The mayor said he’s not judging Ricketts, just as he would not want Ricketts to judge him.
“I just did what I thought I could do for my city,” Zavodny said. “The governor will do what he thinks is right for the state.”
Ricketts has not only refused calls to issue a statewide mask mandate, his administration has refused to authorize local directed health measures and mask mandates sought by local health departments. Health departments based in Grand Island and Kearney want that approval.
As coronavirus infections climb, health professionals warn that the health care system is on the brink of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. They say the state’s public health interventions are not enough.
But Ricketts has called for people to take personal responsibility with “as light a touch as possible” from government. Last week, Ricketts joined in the announcement of the new "Do Right, Right Now" public service campaign.
In the absence of a state order on masks, Kearney and Beatrice passed mask mandate ordinances last week. The Grand Island City Council will consider a mandate this coming week.
Three cities in the Omaha metro area — Ralston, Gretna and La Vista — have scheduled emergency city council meetings for this week to consider requiring masks.
Said Zavodny, “I stand with those cities.”
Zavodny said he has discussed the issue with the local Four Corners Health Department and the Butler County Health Care Center and listened to the advice from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Zavodny, in a press release, called his order “Spencer’s Order” in recognition of Spencer Kloke, the son of a former David City man. Kloke, who has cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities, has COVID-19 and is in a Lincoln intensive care unit, the mayor said.
Zavodny acknowledged David City has a vocal anti-mask group, although the mayor said Saturday he also has received numerous messages of support. Zavodny said, “To me, I’m on the right side of history on this.”
“We are at a crucial time,” the mayor said in a statement. “We must do everything we can to make every attempt to limit the strain on our health care system.”
