Debate emerges over city authority to issue mask mandates, as Ricketts resists state mandate

LINCOLN — Local and state leaders disagreed Monday about whether Nebraska cities and towns can issue mask mandates to control the spread of COVID-19.

Several communities across Nebraska are discussing a possible mask mandate, including Scottsbluff, Kearney, Grand Island and Ralston.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, an attorney and the chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee, said Monday state law gives cities of all sizes the authority to "make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious, or malignant diseases into the city."

He argued that the law would clearly allow for a city ordinance mandating the use of face masks or face coverings. If not, he said, cities and towns could issue a mandate under their authority to regulate nuisances.

Wayne noted that many Nebraskans are pleading for state and local leaders to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since Gov. Pete Ricketts has continued to resist calls for a statewide mask mandate, he urged local leaders to step up.

"I believe that individual cities in Nebraska have the authority to take decisive action and follow the lead of Omaha and Lincoln," he said.