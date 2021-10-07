Defense attorney, former prosecutor Stu Dornan enters Omaha legislative race

LINCOLN — Omaha defense attorney and former county prosecutor Stu Dornan announced his candidacy Thursday for the Nebraska Legislature.

He will seek Omaha's District 20 legislative seat. The newly redrawn district stretches from 72nd Street to roughly 155th Street and from Pacific Street to Interstate 80. The district is now represented by State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Dornan was appointed as Douglas County Attorney in 2003 but was defeated in 2006 by the current officeholder, Don Kleine. He also spent three years on the Westside Community School Board and is currently an elected member of Educational Service Unit #3.

Over the years, he has represented a number of high-profile defendants. Last year, he was one of the attorneys representing Jake Gardner, an Omaha bar owner who was indicted for manslaughter in connection with shooting James Scurlock during the summer's racial justice protests. Gardner killed himself before he could be taken into custody.

A Republican with long ties to the district, Dornan has lined up support from Kleine and from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. He lists education, property taxes, public safety and mental health services as key issues.