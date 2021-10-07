 Skip to main content
Defense attorney, former prosecutor Stu Dornan enters Omaha legislative race
LINCOLN — Omaha defense attorney and former county prosecutor Stu Dornan announced his candidacy Thursday for the Nebraska Legislature.

He will seek Omaha's District 20 legislative seat. The newly redrawn district stretches from 72nd Street to roughly 155th Street and from Pacific Street to Interstate 80. The district is now represented by State Sen. John McCollister, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Dornan was appointed as Douglas County Attorney in 2003 but was defeated in 2006 by the current officeholder, Don Kleine. He also spent three years on the Westside Community School Board and is currently an elected member of Educational Service Unit #3.

Stu Dornan

Over the years, he has represented a number of high-profile defendants. Last year, he was one of the attorneys representing Jake Gardner, an Omaha bar owner who was indicted for manslaughter in connection with shooting James Scurlock during the summer's racial justice protests. Gardner killed himself before he could be taken into custody.

A Republican with long ties to the district, Dornan has lined up support from Kleine and from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. He lists education, property taxes, public safety and mental health services as key issues.

He will face John Fredrickson, a mental health provider who recently announced his candidacy.  

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

