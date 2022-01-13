Democrat Alisha Shelton officially files to enter race for Nebraska's 2nd District

Bacon, a Republican, officially filed to run for reelection earlier this month.

The 2nd District leans Republican but has elected Democrats in the past and has supported Democratic presidential candidates in 2008 and 2020.

Shelton is a mental health therapist. She previously sought the Democratic nomination to run against Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in 2020. Shelton received the state Democratic Party’s backing after the winner of the primary lost the party's support.

Omaha baker Chris Janicek won the nomination, but the state’s Democratic Party pulled its support over explicit comments he made about a staffer. The party’s state central committee then voted to replace him with Shelton, but Janicek never backed out and his name remained on the ballot. Sasse won reelection handily.

Shelton said in a statement Thursday she has dedicated her career to helping people and understanding challenges that Nebraskans face and would do the same in Congress.