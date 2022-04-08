Democratic primary: State senator, political newcomer vie for Fortenberry's old seat

Two Democratic candidates will face off in the primary election for the U.S. House seat previously occupied by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Patty Pansing Brooks, who has represented Lincoln’s District 28 in the Nebraska Legislature since 2015, announced her candidacy in November. She stressed a message of unity and working across the aisle — something she said she has done in the Legislature. Since declaring her candidacy, Pansing Brooks has noted that she was previously a Republican before changing her party registration in 2008 because she felt the GOP had become more conservative.
Political newcomer Jazari Kual, a small-business owner and University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, announced his candidacy in December. Born in St. Louis to parents who emigrated as refugees from present-day South Sudan, Kaul gained local recognition for filming the protests in Lincoln and Omaha spurred by the killing of George Floyd in 2020. He has lived in Lincoln most his life, and said he ultimately decided last year to run for Congress because he was disappointed in Fortenberry’s votes on legislation addressing police brutality and the pandemic.
Fortenberry, a Republican who had represented Nebraska's 1st Congressional District since 2005, was convicted on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents. He announced his resignation on March 26, two days after the guilty verdict.
Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s resignation “opens the door for a new approach” to serving the congressional district.
“I am ready and able to meet that challenge and lead with integrity,” she said in a statement following his resignation.
Kual shared similar sentiments, saying it was time for “new leadership, perspective, ideas and energy.”
“Everyday Nebraskans like you and I have gone too long without a voice in Congress,” the statement read. “The power of the United States comes from the people, and we must never forget that.”
Both candidates put their name in the running to represent the Democratic party in a June 28 special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry's term, which runs until early January.
This past week, the Nebraska Democratic Party announced its executive committee had nominated Pansing Brooks to represent the party in the special election. Democratic party director Jane Kleeb said Pansing Brooks stood out, in part, for her ability to fundraise and her experience in the Legislature.
It will be the winner of the May 10 primary, though, who advances to the Nov. 8 general election and a chance to represent the district for the next two years.
Pansing Brooks appears to have a sizable fundraising advantage over Kaul. She reported having nearly $160,000 cash on hand at the end of 2021, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. (Pansing Brooks' campaign has since released updated fundraising totals, but the FEC has not posted the latest reports.)
Meanwhile, Kaul said he did not surpass the $5,000 threshold that would have required him to file a report for the final quarter of 2021.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face a tough challenge. Republicans have held the seat since the mid-1960s. With Fortenberry's resignation, Sen. Mike Flood is the favorite to win the Republican primary.
The 1st District encompasses Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Seward, Lancaster and Cass Counties, along with parts of Sarpy County (including La Vista and the bulk of Papillion) and northeastern Polk County.
Patty Pansing Brooks
Age: 63
Occupation: Attorney at Brooks, Pansing Brooks, PC LLO.
Hometown: Lincoln
Public offices held: District 28 state senator, 2015-present
Education: Bachelor's degree, political science, Colorado College; law degree University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Family: Married, three children
Faith: Lifelong member of First Plymouth Church in Lincoln
Top priority: One of the most immediate issues we need to address is inflation. The rising prices of goods and services are hurting families and small businesses. To address inflation, we need to lower prescription drug prices, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, continue to release petroleum reserves and stop price gouging. Other measures are also crucial to those struggling to get by, including expanding Medicare to cover hearing, dental and vision. We also need enhanced student loan forgiveness so young people can live the American Dream.
Jazari Kual Zakaria
Age: 26
Occupation: Videographer/photographer (small business owner), freelance journalist, social media content creator.
Hometown: Lincoln
Public offices held: None
Education: Currently a double major at UNL in broadcasting and journalism with a minor in English.
Family: Not married, no kids.
Faith: Christian, non denominational.
Top priority: Young Americans make up a large part of our country's population, yet there is only one person under 30 in Congress. I will focus on legislation that affects the future of many young Americans, including, but not limited to, climate change, healthcare, college tuition, housing & food, criminal justice, and social justice & equity.
