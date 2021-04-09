Democrats condemn Young Republicans' attack on Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh

During debate on Thursday, Cavanaugh accused the Legislature's Executive Board, which appointed members to the committee, of kowtowing to the wishes of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has defended the contract award and supported a 55% boost in the contract to keep St. Francis working.

State Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, in a press release on Friday, condemned the Young Republican's statements, and called it an attempt "to distract from the absolute lack of accountability by Gov. Ricketts on the failed system for children in foster care."

“The Omaha Young Republicans should apologize immediately to Sen. Cavanaugh and fellow state (GOP) Chair Dan Welch should join me in condemning such attacks," Kleeb said. "When a woman stands up for some of the most vulnerable among us — children in foster care — she should be applauded, not mocked by an official group of Republican Party."

GOP Chair Ryan Hamilton declined comment on the Democratic Party’s call. The press release from the Young Republicans appeared to have been removed from the Young Republicans' twitter feed by Friday morning.

Cavanaugh, on Friday morning, said she appreciated that the Democratic Party was standing up to the "misogynistic and bullying" comments.