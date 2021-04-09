Democrats condemn Young Republicans' attack on Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Democratic Party on Friday condemned what they called a "dangerous and reckless attack" by the Omaha Young Republicans on State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, and called on GOP officials to join them in denouncing it.
In a since-removed press release sent via Twitter on Thursday evening, the Omaha Young Republicans stated that the senator had a “TOTAL meltdown” and then questioned her mental health and suggested that someone "should check in with her to see if she's OK."
Cavanaugh grew angry during floor debate on Thursday after learning that she had not been appointed to a special investigative committee — a committee her resolution created — to look into the controversial child welfare contract awarded to St. Francis Ministries.
Cavanaugh, a registered Democrat in the nonpartisan State Legislature, had won approval of a legislative resolution last month creating the investigative committee, and has done extensive research into the $197-million contract, which covers cases in the Omaha area.
During debate on Thursday, Cavanaugh accused the Legislature's Executive Board, which appointed members to the committee, of kowtowing to the wishes of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has defended the contract award and supported a 55% boost in the contract to keep St. Francis working.
State Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, in a press release on Friday, condemned the Young Republican's statements, and called it an attempt "to distract from the absolute lack of accountability by Gov. Ricketts on the failed system for children in foster care."
“The Omaha Young Republicans should apologize immediately to Sen. Cavanaugh and fellow state (GOP) Chair Dan Welch should join me in condemning such attacks," Kleeb said. "When a woman stands up for some of the most vulnerable among us — children in foster care — she should be applauded, not mocked by an official group of Republican Party."
GOP Chair Ryan Hamilton declined comment on the Democratic Party’s call. The press release from the Young Republicans appeared to have been removed from the Young Republicans' twitter feed by Friday morning.
Cavanaugh, on Friday morning, said she appreciated that the Democratic Party was standing up to the "misogynistic and bullying" comments.
During floor debate on Thursday, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks offered to surrender her seat on a different investigative committee so that an opening could be created for Cavanaugh on the St. Francis committee. It was unclear Friday morning if that offer was being considered.
Appointed to the St. Francis committee were: Sens. John Arch of Papillion, Robert Clements of Elmwood, Suzanne Geist and Matt Hansen, both of Lincoln, Mark Kolterman of Seward, Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne of Omaha, Dave Murman of Glenvil and Rita Sanders of Bellevue.
During floor debate on Thursday, it was pointed out that Clements had voted against the creation of the committee to look into the St. Francis controversy.
