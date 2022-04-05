Democrats nominate Patty Pansing Brooks for special election to replace Fortenberry

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will vie to serve the rest of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term in a June special election, after accepting the Democratic Party's nomination.

This means Pansing Brooks' name could appear on three ballots this year: The May 10 primary, the June 28 special election and — if she wins enough votes in May — the Nov. 8 general. Fortenberry resigned after he was convicted of three felonies related to illegal campaign contributions, creating the vacancy and a need to fill his seat representing Nebraska's 1st Congressional District through the end of his term in early January.

Party leaders and Pansing Brooks announced the senator's nomination Tuesday at her campaign office in Lincoln. The party's executive committee made its decision quickly Monday evening, party director Jane Kleeb said. Pansing Brooks stood out, in part, for her ability to fundraise and her experience in the Legislature.

"The body knows the experience and the leadership and, quite frankly, the love that Sen. Pansing Brooks brings to not only her office of state senator, but will bring to the entire state of Nebraska," Kleeb said. "I am more than honored to not only say that she is our nominee, but that the party is absolutely all hands on deck."

Pansing Brooks said she feels excited and honored to receive the nomination and that she's "all in."

"While our race for a full term continues through the May primary and onto November, it is truly clear that we need representation now to heal the wounds that have been caused by the vacancy in this congressional seat," she said. "So, I am honored to accept the nomination for the special election and with full determination, strength, commitment and compassion for people to move forward and fill this void."

She named a number of issues that drove her to accept, including: inflation's effect on working families, lowering costs of prescription drugs and premiums under the Affordable Care Act, releasing petroleum reserves, paid family and medical leave, increasing access to child care, investing in infrastructure, and keeping young people in Nebraska.

If she were to win the special election, she said she'd aim to use those months in office to get to know as many people as possible and inform them of her accomplishments in the Legislature, including her ability to bring people together across the aisle.

The party sees the special election as an opening to flip the seat, which has been held by a Republican since the mid-1960s. They're buoyed by Democrats' recent success in the Lancaster County area and a 2021 redistricting process that shifted the 1st District favorably for Democrats.

But Kleeb acknowledged it's still "an uphill battle." She said the party will emphasize voting by mail and registering more young people and communities of color to vote and turn out for the special election, while Pansing Brooks will focus on connecting with all voters, including Republicans and independents.

Pansing Brooks said she thinks she'll be able to draw some of those Republican votes her way, saying that she used to be a Republican and was co-chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party. She hopes they'll listen and "take an extra look."

The state GOP's executive committee on Saturday is slated to choose the Republican nominee who'll face Pansing Brooks. Sen. Mike Flood, who launched his run before Fortenberry's resignation, has made his interest in the nomination known. John “Glen” Weaver, a recently retired Offutt Air Force Base lieutenant colonel, is among others interested in the nomination.

The 1st District encompasses Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler, Seward, Lancaster and Cass Counties, along with parts of Sarpy County (including La Vista and the bulk of Papillion) and northeastern Polk County.

