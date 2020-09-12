Democrats, Republicans spar as Senate's pandemic relief measures fails

In taped interviews with famed journalist Bob Woodward early this year, Trump discussed the severity of the virus even as he was downplaying its impact in some public statements.

After the recordings were released last week, Trump defended his actions at a press conference and said he was simply trying to avoid alarming the public.

“I didn’t lie,” Trump said. “What I said is: We have to be calm; we can’t be panicked.”

Asked about the Woodward interviews, Sasse said the pandemic is not a political or public relations problem but an actual public health crisis that has spawned an economic crisis and other problems.

“From the very beginning, I tried to push the White House to be more serious about testing,” Sasse said. “I’ve been pretty clear that I think that the whole White House should have been acting like a team on a mission to tackle a real problem for the American people, not trying to navigate through 24-hour media cycles as if this was something that was going to go away quickly. We needed more seriousness out of the United States government on behalf of the American people.”

In other news:

Hackers everywhere