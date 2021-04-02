Denial of media credentials for North Omaha website raises questions

Because more media is delivered digitally, the Nebraska Supreme Court recently began preliminary discussions about redefining what is, and what isn’t, a media organization.

The definition of what is a news organization is evolving fast, according to two journalism professors.

Joe Starita of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, said he was not familiar with NOISE Omaha. But he said the landscape of journalism is changing “at warp speed” with the advent of citizen journalists who document news events with a cellphone.

Starita said public officials and institutions ought to be open to the public and media, and to block access “is not what democracy is about.”

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant. We need more information, not less information,” he said.

Carol Zuegner, an associate professor at Creighton University, has been an unofficial adviser to NOISE and Hayes, a former student. She also didn’t see a reason to block NOISE from attending the governor’s press conferences, and doesn’t consider the website to be about advocacy.

“They advocate in the sense that they are trying to amplify voices and viewpoints that aren’t normally heard,” Zuegner said.