Departing Nebraska Environmental Trust director takes new job

LINCOLN — Mark Brohman, the departing executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, has accepted a new job with a southeast Nebraska conservation group.

The Lincoln-based Wachiska Audubon Society, which focuses on preserving tallgrass prairie and native birds in a 17-county area, has hired Brohman as its first executive director.

Theresa Pella, the chairman of the board of the 1,200-member organization, said Wednesday that hiring a chief executive has been in the nonprofit's plans for several years, but it was accelerated when it became known that Brohman was leaving his job.

"We knew it would be a good fit, if it was something he was interested in," Pella said. "He's well known in the conservation community, well respected, and knows the ins and outs of organizations."

Brohman said he was "delighted to work with such a well-respected organization and one that truly cares about Nebraska's natural resources."