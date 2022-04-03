Despite perceptions, Pillen says he 'ain't a status quo guy' in Nebraska governor race

Jim Pillen has the hallmarks of a candidate poised to be Nebraska's governor.

He has led the field of Republican hopefuls in fundraising and garnered a slew of endorsements from GOP heavyweights, including the man Pillen hopes to succeed, Gov. Pete Ricketts. Coupled with connections from his days as a Husker football player and status in the business community, those factors have helped solidify Pillen as a front-runner.

They've also fueled criticisms that Pillen lacks independence — that he's been handpicked to serve as a continuation of the Republican establishment.

Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and hog producer from the Columbus area, dismissed the characterization.

“When I hear something about ‘establishment,’ that probably tells me that it’s status quo," he said. "And I sure as hell ain’t a status quo guy.”

In separate interviews, he and Ricketts downplayed their relationship, which they said is based on shared conservative values and mutual admiration for their business backgrounds. Both characteristics, according to Ricketts, distinguish Pillen from fellow front-runners Charles W. Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom.

“I don’t expect that Jim and I are always going to agree on every issue," Ricketts told The World-Herald. "That’s to be expected. I don’t agree with my wife on every issue.”

But there is at least one thing that supporters, critics and Pillen himself all agree on: He is competitive.

“I think he really wants to serve the state,” said Tom Osborne, the legendary Husker football coach who has endorsed Pillen.

‘A good guy’

Pillen, 66, learned the value of hard work at an early age. He and brothers Tom and Clete helped their parents, Dale and Dorothy Pillen, operate their small family farm near Platte Center.

“We learned those team attributes pretty quickly,” Clete said.

The team environment is an emphasis at Pillen Family Farms, which employs over 1,000 people across multiple facilities. Employees are called teammates. Jim Pillen said nobody works for him. Rather, everybody works together.

“We got real complex jobs. We have real simple jobs. But everybody is treated equally and everybody cares about each other,” he said.

A 1974 Lakeview High School graduate, Pillen made his mark as a star athlete. His single-season rushing yards record in football, set in 1973, still stands. Classmate Jill Goedeken, the current vocal music teacher at the school, recalls Pillen as “a good guy.”

“Even though he had that competitive drive and competitive spirit, he was never demeaning or anything. He was always positive,” she said.

Multiple business and civic leaders in the Columbus area — where Pillen and wife Suzanne raised their four children — praised Pillen's character.

“There’s an old saying that a good guy is one that does good deeds when nobody’s looking. That’s Jim Pillen,” said Lee Rupp, a former state senator and lobbyist.

From football player to regent

Pillen’s prowess on the gridiron led him to the Nebraska Cornhuskers under Osborne, who recalls Pillen being very competitive.

“He would go all out all the time no matter what,” Osborne said.

His competitive nature paid off for both men, most notably when Pillen, a defensive back, recovered a key fumble in 1978 against Oklahoma, securing Nebraska's first win against its archrival during Osborne’s head coaching career.

Pillen graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1979 and later became a booster. In 2012, he successfully ran for the Board of Regents, the eight-member body that oversees the NU system, including campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.

Pillen set a primary fundraising record for a regents race with more than $220,000, The World-Herald reported at the time.

John Hibbing, a UNL political science professor, attributed Pillen’s fundraising performance to his success in the business and political worlds.

“That brings him into contact with the kinds of people who are going to give large contributions,” Hibbing said.

Pillen was unanimously elected the board’s vice chairman in 2019, which automatically elevated him to chairman in 2020. He headed the search committee that recommended current NU President Ted Carter.

Regent Elizabeth O'Connor, who has not always agreed with Pillen, said in an email that he is "collegial, committed to the job and easy to work with" and "dedicated to creating a better university."

Drawing a contrast

Pillen has picked up key endorsements from the likes of Attorney General Doug Peterson and former Gov. Kay Orr.

With seasoned Nebraska political operatives involved in his campaign, critics and some of his GOP opponents have charged that Pillen lacks independence.

Those claims bubbled up last month after Ricketts acknowledged he contributed to a third-party group behind an attack ad targeting Herbster, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“The governor has been forced to be the lead spokesman and attack dog for Jim Pillen's failing candidacy,” Herbster said in a statement.

Pillen's campaign said they were not involved with that ad or a separate third-party ad targeting Lindstrom.

Pillen also rejected criticisms regarding his independence.

Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a UNL political science professor, sees Pillen as trying to straddle the line between the Trump and traditional parts of the Republican Party. She noted Pillen's support for longstanding GOP positions: advocating for lower taxes and smaller government, opposing abortion and supporting gun rights. He's also embraced hardline stances on immigration and what Republicans broadly refer to as critical race theory.

She said the traditional meaning of "establishment" within the Republican Party has shifted in a way that is now "a little blurry."

Pillen said he would make decisions that he believes are in Nebraska’s best interests. That would involve cutting taxes and state spending.

Although Pillen applauded Ricketts’ record and policies, he indicated he would do some things differently. Pillen said he would favor issuing bonds to finance infrastructure projects like the construction of four-lane highways and expansion of broadband access.

“I’m a fiscal conservative. (But) you can take on reasonable amounts of debt, grow the economy and pay for it over that and not have my grandbabies pay for it,” he said.

Ricketts has resisted issuing bonds for infrastructure, saying that Nebraskans prefer a “pay-as-you-go” approach.

Despite Ricketts' appearances with Pillen on the campaign trail and a shared history of donating to one another's campaigns, both men said they're more acquaintances than close friends. Pillen said that he has not “sat down and drank beer" with Ricketts like he would with “really good friends,” but that both of them “have a great passion to make things better for Nebraska.”

When Pillen approached Ricketts before launching his gubernatorial campaign, Ricketts said he encouraged Pillen to run. The two talk periodically.

Ricketts said his faith in Pillen’s ability to lead Nebraska stems from his record in business.

“We can argue about the size and scope of government. But almost nobody argues with that whatever we do in government, we should do it really well. And managing an organization to high performance doesn’t happen by luck. You have to have the skills and develop those skills to be able to do it,” Ricketts said.

A heavyweight in the hog business

Pillen Family Farms is one of the largest pork producers in the country — a departure from its origins.

“When we were growing up, initially, we didn’t have a lot. Everything we got we worked for,” Clete Pillen said.

Jim Pillen, who returned to Columbus and started a veterinary practice after earning multiple degrees, took a leading role on the family farm in the '80s after he convinced his father not to exit the hog business.

According to some agriculture experts, Pillen Family Farms, which Pillen started in 1993, has proved innovative in the use of genetics to efficiently produce high-quality pork.

“He had the ability to pivot pretty significantly from where he started,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, which has endorsed Pillen. “I think those are some of the things that our members look at and understand, that from a business side … he’s been able to navigate some significant business operational hurdles to put him in the place where he is currently today with his family operation.”

But Pillen Family Farms does have critics.

Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen, who has butted heads with Pillen over farming issues since the '90s, said the business has received preferential treatment over smaller producers.

“He’s smart, he’s strategic and he’s used to getting his way,” Hansen said. “You can’t develop into the 15th-largest hog producer in America and not be aggressive.”

Pillen acknowledged he’s competitive and persistent, but he "totally" disagreed with Hansen's claims of preferential treatment.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley, who worked at Pillen Family Farms for about 13 years, defended Pillen. Bulkley, who once owned a hog farm, said all of agriculture has evolved, and that includes a shift toward companies playing a larger role in the operation of farms.

Pillen Family Farms was the defendant in a lawsuit filed last July by former employee Luis Lucar in U.S. District Court. Lucar alleged he was fired from his job as a human resource specialist for refusing to participate in illegal activities, including hiring undocumented workers, changing names on documents so employees could avoid paying taxes and child support payments, falsifying documents, and improperly classifying employees as contract labor to avoid taxes and other payments.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice on March 2, meaning Lucar can't file the same claim again in that court.

Pillen's campaign had called the allegations "completely baseless and false," and called Lucar a "disgruntled former employee terminated for poor performance" and "an anti-conservative, pro-illegal immigration activist."

Lucar's lawyer, Kathleen Neary of Lincoln, originally said the case had "substantial merit that a jury needs to hear." She declined to comment when the case was dismissed.

Asked whether there was a settlement, Pillen emphasized the lawsuit was dismissed.

“We’ve been hiring people since 1985,” he said. “We never had a lawsuit until three days after I filed for governor.”

Culture wars come to Nebraska

The University of Nebraska found itself in the center of a heated debate last summer when Pillen, as a regent, brought forward a resolution that would have banned the imposition of critical race theory at NU campuses. It failed on a 5-3 vote.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue. The theory is generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents often call it un-American and use the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.

Pillen's proposal drew support from current and former elected officials, but sparked opposition from university leaders and the student governments representing NU campuses.

Carter, NU's president, assured regents at the time that critical race theory was not being imposed and he defended the integrity of the faculty and the ability of students to deal with the subject appropriately.

Despite the resolution’s failure, Pillen still points to it prominently.

His continued scrutiny of critical race theory has generated cynicism from critics who consider it a red herring that is distracting from issues facing Nebraska.

“Before this year, has any Nebraskan talked about critical race theory?” asked Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party. She called the issue “a made-up bogeyman that Fox News pushed out.”

But McHargue said Pillen is responding to what he hears from Nebraskans.

“The town halls that I have been with him on, those are questions people ask: critical race (theory) and parents’ involvement in their kids’ education,” he said. “The fact that he has had some pretty strong statements I think does come from Nebraskans' interest in those topics.”

Pillen’s resolution may be the most prominent example of the regent taking a stance on a social issue, but it’s not the only one.

In 2016, Pillen and several other regents criticized three Husker football players for kneeling during the national anthem before a game. Pillen applauded the players for having strong convictions but said he couldn’t support protest “at the expense” of the institution or team. He added that the players should “absolutely not” be punished.

That take may sound measured in the current climate, with the leading GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Pillen, emphasizing national wedge issues meant to mobilize Republican voters.

Pillen has released television ads that have raised eyebrows among some observers. One shows him wearing hunting gear and holding a shotgun as he criticizes President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci. A voiceover in another ad says Pillen "will always stand strong against the radical transgender agenda" and "crack down on illegal immigration in Nebraska."

The focus on hot-button national issues at the expense of state policy matters has made for a disappointing primary, Hibbing said.

“I think that’s one of the dangers that exists with the primary system,” he said. “There are just certain things you need to say, apparently, to do well in our Nebraska Republican primary.”

Sticking to strategy

If recent polling is any indication, Pillen has some ground to make up before the May 10 primary.

Polls released by campaigns for Herbster and Lindstrom in mid-March showed a tightening race between Pillen and Lindstrom while Herbster leads the field.

Pillen discounted the polls.

“The only thing I know in this game (is) that the only poll that matters is May 10,” he said, adding that his campaign won’t release internal polls.

Pillen instead pointed to the number of contributors who donated $250 or more to his campaign as of Dec. 31 — a number that is more than seven times that of Lindstrom's and Herbster's contributor pools.

In 2021, Pillen’s campaign brought in $5.3 million in cash, including nearly $2.8 million from individuals and $1.5 million from other sources such as companies and political action committees. Pillen also contributed $1 million of his own money.

At the same time, Pillen has rebuffed some traditional parts of running for office, including debates hosted by news media outlets.

Pillen said his campaign is sticking to a strategy, drafted a year ago, that involves meeting directly with Republican voters "with every ounce of energy that we have." It's a strategy he believes will win.

“I just simply love Nebraska and the people in Nebraska. Our family’s been incredibly blessed,” he said. “Conservative leadership matters. I believe it’s really, really important who the next governor of Nebraska is.”

World-Herald Staff Writer Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.

