Pillen budget plan calls for tax cuts, spending restraint and school aid boost
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen's plan to change how farm and ranch land is valued for property taxes proved popular "in concept" at a Friday public hearing.
But proponents and opponents both raised major concerns about the details of Legislative Bill 820, which was introduced by State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston on behalf of the governor.
The bill would end the current market-based approach to valuing agricultural land, in which valuations are based on the sales prices of comparable properties. Instead, valuations would be calculated based on the land's productivity and earning potential. LB 820 also would cap annual valuation increases for ag land at 3.5% statewide.
Albrecht argued that the measure would mean a potential $7.5 billion drop in ag land valuations and would provide more stability and predictability for farmers and ranchers.
"This is a structural form of property tax relief that needs to happen throughout Nebraska," she said.
But a comparison of the two methods done by the state's Property Assessment Division showed mixed results. While some counties would have have lower valuations for 2023 under the LB 820 method, others would have had higher valuations.
In Sioux County, valuations would increase an estimated 9% under the current method, but drop 13% under the proposed method. However, Keya Paha County would have an 8% increase under the current method, compared with a 27% increase under the proposed method.
Ruth Sorensen, director of the property assessment division, noted that the 3.5% cap on valuation increases would apply statewide and that individual counties and property owners could see larger increases.
Overall, the comparison found the proposed method would have yielded taxable values about $766 million less than the current method for 2023.
Mark McHargue, testifying for the Nebraska Farm Bureau and several other agricultural organizations, supported the "intent" of the bill but said he was concerned about the potential results.
"This will have an impact on every agriculture landowner across the state and at this time we are unable to calculate what that impact will be," he said. "There are too many variables in this proposal to make an accurate assessment."
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, testified for the idea of moving to an income-based method, while questioning whether LB 820 represents the way to get there. He noted that a past proposal foundered over concerns about how it would work in practice.
Some opponents raised concerns about how the change might affect local governments and residential and commercial property owners.
Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, said that, if ag land valuations drop, property tax levies would have to increase so counties could maintain services.
Rebecca Firestone, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, said the proposal risks shifting the burden of supporting schools and other local governments onto residential and commercial property. She said the extent of that shift would depend on the amount of ag land within a school district.
Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, urged lawmakers to take time studying the proposal and figure out how it would fit with the governor's proposed changes in the school aid formula.
